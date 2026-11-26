A tool from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) can point to several key moments in time in the future, including twilight, sunrise, sunset, and solar position.

On Thanksgiving morning, KSBY captured a moment before dawn when twilight began at 6:21 a.m., with the sun creeping up over the eastern hills beyond Highway 101 as the sun rose at 6:48 a.m.

The tool is called NOAA's "Solar Calculator," and it can be found by clicking here. Using the tool, you can also plug in your location and create a table with NOAA's prediction of times for sunrise, sunset, and solar noon for each day of the year.

On Thanksgiving morning, the skies were clear and traffic minimal along Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo.