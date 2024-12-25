The art of getting recruited out of high school

High school student-athletes have a lot to consider when looking for a college to continue their athletic and academic journey. Local coaches and administrators say while it’s not hard to find the right fit, it does require more effort than ever before.

Getting recruited to college has changed quite a bit since San Luis Obispo High School head football coach Pat Johnston was in high school.

“It was spending a lot of time pressing start, stop and record on a double VHS is what it looked like," Johnston said. "It's changed a ton since then.”

With dwindling roster spots, the transfer portal to name, image and likeness, student-athletes and their families are trying to navigate what’s available to them at the next level.

“Either they're unrealistic about what they think is going to happen or they don't really appreciate what's possible,” said Kathy Devaney, a 38-year track and field coach and founder of Athletica U.S.

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, there are more than 8 million kids playing high school sports and only 7% of them will go on to compete in college. Devaney, who has four children who play or played Division I sports, says it’s more competitive than ever.

“The entire experience has completely ramped up,” she said.

SLOHS Athletic Director and former track and field coach Adam Basch says some kids are too selective in the process.

“A lot of times the follow-up question is, 'But I want to go to a U.C. [school] or I want to stay in California,' and all of a sudden you've narrowed your net tremendously,” he explained.

But between NCAA Divisions 1-3, NAIA and junior college options, there are opportunities for most wanting to continue their sport in college. Between all levels, there are more than 1,800 schools across the country that offer athletics.

“The first thing they need to know is that there's somewhere to play for everybody,” Johnston said.

As a part of her recruiting program with Athletica U.S., Devaney urges student-athletes to begin looking at colleges in their sophomore year and to constantly communicate with coaches of their interest and “to really focus on your why, to really focus on not where do I want to go, but why do I want to go there?”

As a starting point, Devaney recommends visiting NCAA.com to start doing research into potential schools that fit both their academic and athletic needs.