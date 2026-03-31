The Bridge Cafe announces closure after three years of helping formerly incarcerated people

A San Luis Obispo café dedicated to giving formerly incarcerated people job training and community connection is closing its doors permanently on Tuesday, March 31.

The Bridge Café was first opened three years ago as the first social enterprise café on the Central Coast.

It is owned by Restorative Partners, a non-profit based out of San Luis Obispo with a mission to support people who are currently in-custody and those who have been released.

The closure was announced following the decision not to renew the lease on the establishment by the Restorative Partners Board of Directors.

On the social media announcement, Restorative Partners stated, "While this was a difficult decision, it is the right one for the organization at this time."