The Harlem Globetrotters return to Cal Poly

On Friday, Jan. 16, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters took on the Washington Generals at Cal Poly's Mott Athletic Center.

The Harlem Globetrotters are currently on a tour. Organizers say it's the team's most legendary tour to date, as they now celebrate 100 years of entertainment.

Sage Saiki, a young boy visiting from Huntington Beach with his cousins, shared, "We bought some merch,we gotta go walk around with players, take pictures, they signed our stuff. They taught our grandma how to spin a ball on her finger and us,"