The Monday Club collecting new and 'gently loved' books for local youngsters

The Monday Club in San Luis Obispo is collecting books for young readers in need.

The group is asking for donations of new or "gently loved" English, Spanish and bilingual books for babies through third-grade readers.

The books are given out at SLO Food Bank distribution sites and at ECHO homeless shelters.

"These children are delighted to get books. They get to keep them and a lot of kids unfortunately don't have a home library, which is something that all of our kids have, and it's really nice to see their joy," said Pamella Wood, Raising a Reader Committee Co-chair.

Organizers say The Monday Club has donated more than 16,000 books since 2021.

The group will be holding book drives at The Monday Club, located at 1815 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, on March 23, April 13, and April 27 from 2-4:30 p.m.

You can also donate any time by dropping off books in the little red wagons and bins located at Kennedy Club Fitness, Whiz Kids, and the YMCA.

