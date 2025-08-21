'The public needs to be vigilant': Heat, fire weather warnings in place for the Central Coast

Heat and fire-related warnings are in place across the Central Coast this week.

"I've felt the warm temperatures," said Mason Robison, Arroyo Grande resident.

"It's been a pretty cold summer, so I was kind of surprised, honestly, that it was going to be so hot," said Lauren Fouhy, San Luis Obispo resident.

Some inland areas are expected to be in the triple digits through Saturday.

"Anytime we have extreme heat or excessive heat warnings, people should stay more hydrated," said Capt. Scott Safechuck, Santa Barbara County Fire Department. "So before they go to bed, they should be drinking some water. As soon as they wake up, they should be drinking more water. Don't forget about your pets. Make sure that they always have a full bowl of water, whether cats or dogs, and you're just paying attention to how you feel. If you're feeling you're being overheated from being outside, find shade and rest."

The high temperatures also bring fire concerns.

"With the previous, like, the Gifford Fire is definitely scary, especially because it's kind of windy right now, too. Like the conditions are very hazardous for fires," Fouhy observed.

Safechuck says it's important to be prepared.

"The public needs to be vigilant," he said. "They need to report smoke. Or if they see... smell smoke or fire that they call 911 immediately."

He adds that having a go-bag ready to evacuate is also an important way to stay prepared.