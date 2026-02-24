The scoop on new gelato stores in San Luis Obispo

We've got two scoops on new dessert shops in San Luis Obispo.

Tifa Chocolate and Gelato is now open downtown on Chorro Street between Higuera and Monterey streets.

The shop has other locations across California, Arizona, North Carolina and Texas.

The company started as an online chocolate retailer in 2007, opening their first shop in Agoura Hills. The shop also offers a variety of chocolates and coffee.

Right across the street, there's another gelato store, Gemlato, that's now open as well.

Gemlato is owned by a brother and sister from Atascadero who tell us they traveled to Italy to learn how to make gelato from a gelato chef. That same chef also traveled to the Central Coast to help them get started.

They say their gelato is unique in that it is made completely from scratch with more than 90% organic ingredients. This is their first location.