'There's a lot of need': Salvation Army seeking volunteers this holiday season

With the holiday season in full swing, the San Luis Obispo Salvation Army says they are in need of volunteers, especially for their bell ringing red kettle fundraiser.

"We don't have enough people, so we try to cover as much as we can," said Anita Perez, a long-time bell ringing volunteer.

This year, the Salvation Army has seven store locations in San Luis Obispo where bell ringers are collecting donations— a number that San Luis Obispo Salvation Army Captain Juan Argumedo says has declined from previous years.

"We have a few stores where we don't have enough volunteers," said Perez.

She has been a volunteer bell ringer for the Salvation Army for 16 years.

Perez says it is rewarding to know her time spent collecting donations will go towards helping neighbors in need.

She told KSBY that she has noticed more need on the Central Coast through her years of volunteering.

"We have a lot of seniors, which we didn't have that many but now we do. So, yeah, there's a lot of need in the community," said Perez.

"It is a hard time for everybody. The economy is not so good. But still, you know, people give. Every dollar helps and contributes,." said Argumedo.

You can find bell ringers in front of stores on the Central Coast through Dec. 24, and you can donate with cash, check, or by scanning a QR code.

To volunteer, click here.

To donate, click here.