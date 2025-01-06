'This family means a lot to us': Gym fundraises for 4-year-old fighting cancer

On Sunday, people gathered at Headstrong Fit in San Luis Obispo to raise money for a family dealing with a devastating diagnosis.

The fundraiser, which was called "Reps for Rhea," was in support of Rhea Harper, a 4-year-old girl currently fighting stage four cancer who happens to be the daughter of the gym's general manager.

Robby McLaughlin, the owner of Headstrong Fit, helped to organize the event.

"The Harpers are going through an impossible time. It's heartbreaking. It's devastating. And the only thing that we can do to support them is create as much financial comfort for them going through this," McLaughlin said. "The community really showed up to help support that."

Attendees at the fundraiser could participate in group workout sessions and buy food, merchandise, and raffle tickets to help the cause.

McLaughlin tells KSBY he was pleasantly surprised by the turnout on Sunday.

"I'm blown away by how many people showed up to get into a workout, get some barbecue, throw a couple bucks in the jars for the raffle that 40 different businesses in SLO County donated [to] for this cause, which is mind-blowing. I'm at a loss for words," McLaughlin said.

Fundraiser organizers aim to raise $40,000 to cover travel expenses and the cost of living while Rhea's parents prioritize her treatment.

Headstrong Fit's owner says he hopes the Harper family feels supported as a result of the event.

"This family means a lot to us," McLaughlin said. "I want to spread as much awareness towards this cause, because it's very important that they feel like they have friends that care about them and want to help them. They don't have to go through this alone."

Community members can donate to the Harper family by visiting their official GoFundMe page.