Three stores in San Luis Obispo County cited in tobacco sting

During Halloween week, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the County Tobacco Control Program teamed up to conduct minor decoy operations across unincorporated areas of the county.

Out of 45 retail locations visited, three were cited for selling tobacco products to a person under 21.

“These operations play a critical role in reinforcing laws designed to protect our youth from the dangers of nicotine addiction,” said Sgt. Rory Linn with the Sheriff’s Office.

Under the supervision of compliance deputies, minor decoys under the age of 21 attempted to buy tobacco products. The Sheriff’s Office says consistent enforcement helps reduce illegal tobacco sales over time.

Health officials note that youth access to nicotine remains a concern. “It is alarming that 61% of 11th graders report it’s easy or fairly easy to obtain vapes...” said Maria Bautista, Health Educator with SLO County Public Health.

Officials did not release which stores were cited. Retail clerks who sell to minors face misdemeanor charges and fines up to $1,000. Businesses can also face county code penalties, including license suspension or revocation for repeated violations.