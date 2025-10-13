Thrive Together SLO Connects Community with Wellness Resources

Community members gathered for Thrive Together SLO, a free wellness and resource fair designed to foster connection and support after Mental Illness Awareness Week and World Mental Health Day.

Attendees had the chance to meet with local mental health providers, nonprofits, and wellness organizations, who shared valuable resources and offered support. The event not only helped participants access mental health services but also brought organizations together to connect, collaborate, and strengthen the community.

Kayla Wilburn, the co-organizer for Thrive Together SLO, talked more about what events mission was “It's also an opportunity for providers who serve the community and folks with coexisting issues to get together and get to know one another, and for the community to see us working together on their behalf,” said Wilburn