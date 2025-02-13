Thursday Farmers' Market in Downtown SLO canceled due to rain

City officials announced on Wednesday that this week's Farmers' Market in Downtown San Luis Obispo has been canceled due to the forecasted storm.

Organizers say vendors scheduled to have a booth at a future date will receive a credit on their next invoice.

Additionally, vendors not scheduled for a future date will receive a refund.

Booths that were scheduled to attend the Farmers' Market this week and wish to reschedule to next week are asked to contact Downtown SLO Farmers' Market by noon on Friday.

Officials say the Farmers' Market will be back up and running on Feb. 20.