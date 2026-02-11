Tickets for popular Poly Royal Rodeo go on sale Wednesday

Tickets for the 84th Annual Poly Royal Rodeo go on sale this Wednesday, Feb. 11.

The rodeo is scheduled to take place over three nights, starting with a motocross performance by The Flying Cowboyz, bullfighting by Bullfighters Only, and other rodeo events on Thursday, April 9. Thursday's event will be followed by a drone show.

Traditional rodeo performances take place on Friday, April 10, with student athletes competing in events such as barrel racing, team roping, breakaway roping, tie down roping, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, and steer wrestling. A concert by country music artist Bayker Blankenship will take place after Friday night's performances.



The Poly Royal Rodeo Finals will take place on Saturday, April 11, followed by a concert by country singer Waylon Wyatt.

This year, the rodeo will be held in the Alex G. Spanos Stadium. Last year, it was held in the Cotton Rosser Rodeo Complex and sold out in minutes. Spanos Stadium can accommodate up to 12,000 attendees, while the previous arena could hold only about 3,000 people.

General admission tickets are $50, with a limited number of VIP tickets for $150. Click here to purchase tickets.

