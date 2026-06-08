Top tree climbers from across the West compete in San Luis Obispo

More than 35 of the best tree climbers in the West were in San Luis Obispo to compete in the annual Western Chapter Tree Climbing Competition. The family-friendly event took place at Meadow Park over the weekend.

Professionals from California, Nevada, Arizona, and Hawaii had the opportunity to show off their skills. They competed in events that test speed, safety, and precision high in the trees.

Anjuli Kumar was one of the competetive tree climbers at the event, "The community and the camaraderie that we have is what continues to make arboriculture amazing. I mean, there's no lie that this is hard and being an arborist is hard work, but the friendships that we make is what is what keeps it all together." she said.

Then, the champions who were crowned on Sunday will move onto the international competition, which is expected to take place in St. Louis in October.