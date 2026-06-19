Portion of Buckley Road closed due to tractor crash

A tractor crash has forced a portion of Buckley Road to close from Vachell Lane to Santa Fe Road in San Luis Obispo.

According to the CHP it happened around 8:45 a.m. Friday morning which caused traffic delays for morning drivers.

Just minutes ago the CHP announced part of Buckley Road will now be closed as they recover the tractor and fix the guardrail. There is no word on when it will reopen.

There were no injuries reported in the crash. You can take Tank Farm Road or Highway 227 as an alternative route to avoid the area.