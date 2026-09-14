Trailer overturned on Southbound 101 in San Luis Obispo, blocking the right lane

A concrete pump trailer has overturned on southbound Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo near the Los Osos Valley Road off-ramp, blocking traffic in the right lane.

At approximately 2:53 p.m., a Ram truck pulling the trailer appeared to have lost control, overturning the small trailer and spilling an unknown substance onto the right side shoulder.

Following the incident, the driver detached the truck from the trailer. CHP units arrived at the scene at approximately 3:04 p.m. to assist in moving the blockage.

An ambulance and fire truck are at the scene, but no injuries have currently been reported.

According to the CHP, no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.