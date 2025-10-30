Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

Travelers warned of ramp, lane closures on Hwy 101 starting Sunday

HWY 101.png
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
HWY 101.png
Posted
and last updated

A project to improve the safety of ramps on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo will result in several closures beginning Sunday, according to Caltrans.

The agency says travelers will encounter closures on the Broad Street northbound onramp, the Osos Street northbound offramp, and the auxillary lane that connects the two.

The ramp and lane closures will reportedly go into effect beginning Sunday, Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. and are expected to remain in effect for 10 days.

Caltrans says the $2 million project will improve the safety of highway ramps through the installation of contrasting surface treatments, vegetation control, and improvements in landscaping. The project is expected to continue through June 2026.

Travelers are advised to plan their travel through San Luis Obispo accordingly.

Message and directional signs will be in place to alert travelers ahead of the closures, according to the agency.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community