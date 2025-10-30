Travelers warned of ramp, lane closures on Hwy 101 starting Sunday

A project to improve the safety of ramps on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo will result in several closures beginning Sunday, according to Caltrans.

The agency says travelers will encounter closures on the Broad Street northbound onramp, the Osos Street northbound offramp, and the auxillary lane that connects the two.

The ramp and lane closures will reportedly go into effect beginning Sunday, Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. and are expected to remain in effect for 10 days.

Caltrans says the $2 million project will improve the safety of highway ramps through the installation of contrasting surface treatments, vegetation control, and improvements in landscaping. The project is expected to continue through June 2026.

Travelers are advised to plan their travel through San Luis Obispo accordingly.

Message and directional signs will be in place to alert travelers ahead of the closures, according to the agency.