'Tremendous impact': CMC inmates earn job certifications through state program

On Thursday, dozens of incarcerated individuals at the California Men's Colony were honored for earning nationally-accredited job certifications and apprenticeships.

83 prisoners received accredited certifications that will allow them to secure meaningful employment after being released from prison.

The certifications were made possible through the California Prison Industry Authority (CALPIA)— a program aimed at preparing prisoners for successful re-entry into society.

“The opportunity that this employment gave me is tremendous," Prateek Bhargaba, a CALPIA graduate being honored at the ceremony, said. "It allowed me to really hone skills in my life and allowed me to be not only just responsible, but live an accountable life.”

Thursday's event also featured a speech from keynote speaker Justin Ennis, a former CALPIA graduate who now works as a project manager in San Luis Obispo.

"[It's had] a tremendous impact on my life. I had never held a job before, and being in PIA gave me that practice feel, that showing up every day, how to manage eight hours of work with school and life," Ennis said.

According to CALPIA, the accreditation program has a 15% return-to-custody rate after three years, which means 85% of participants never return to prison.