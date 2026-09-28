Trunks of Treasure event returns to benefit mental health programs

Transitions-Mental Health Association brought back its Trunks of Treasure event at Filiponi Winery on Sunday afternoon.

At the event, guests tried to unlock themed trunks to win prizes.

Jill Bolster-White, Executive Director of TMHA, said, "It is more than just a fundraiser; it is a moment for us to come together, share joy, and fuel the recovery journey for so many individuals and families across the Central Coast."

Organizers say all proceeds from the event will benefit more than 40 mental health and housing programs.