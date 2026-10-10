Two San Luis Obispo businesses report armed man stole Legos, knives and more

A 20-year-old man from Nipomo was arrested Friday on suspicion of robbery after two San Luis Obispo retail businesses reported being robbed of knives, Legos and a PlayStation controller.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, at about 7:15 p.m., Dick's Sporting Goods reported that a man wearing a black hoodie and beanie entered the store, brandished a gun, and stole two knives. Employees reported that the robber left in a dark-colored sedan.

A short time later, police say the same suspect went into Target, again brandished a gun, and stole several sets of Legos and the PlayStation controller.

Police say officers located the suspect's vehicle in the Vons parking lot on Broad Street, made contact with the driver, identified as Francisco Xanthus Rivera, and took him into custody. Police say he was in possession of two replica firearms and all of the stolen merchandise.