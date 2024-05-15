Two San Luis Obispo hotels receive Michelin Guide recognition

The same way that the Michelin Star highlights restaurants for excellent cooking, a new distinction called the Michelin Key was created to highlight excellent hotels throughout the world.

In San Luis Obispo, Hotel SLO and San Luis Creek Lodge both were awarded one-key distinctions which equates to a very special stay according to the Michelin Guide website.

"I think it'll gain greater exposure for us as a destination and San Luis Obispo," Hotel SLO Director of Sales and Marketing said. "So hopefully to bring more visitors to the area and regionally and even nationally.“

“We are also very pleased that the Michelin Key award amplifies San Luis Obispo as a lodging destination, which we think is good for the SLO community as a whole," Co-Founder/Managing Partner of the PRG Hospitality Group said in an e-mail statement to KSBY.

Both Hotel SLO and San Luis Creek Lodge were notified of their Michelin Key designation April 24th. They are two of 80 Michelin one-key designations.