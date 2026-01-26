Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Undercover operation cites minors at San Luis Obispo restaurant

San Luis Obispo Police officers, along with agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, conducted an undercover operation on Thursday, January 22 targeting alcohol sales to minors.

During the operation, undercover ABC agents entered four ABC-licensed businesses, posing as customers. Agents monitored how businesses checked identification and whether alcohol was served to people who appeared under 21.

No violations were found at three of the locations. However, at F. McLintock’s, located on Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo, agents say they observed four people believed to be under 21 possessing and consuming alcoholic drinks. Police detained and identified the group, confirming all four were minors.

Three people were cited and released for minor in possession of alcohol, while one was cited for possessing false identification to purchase alcohol.

Officers conducted follow-up investigations with business staff. The case will be forwarded to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control for potential criminal or administrative action.

