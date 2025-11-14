Visit SLO CAL hosts annual tourism industry summit in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo County's tourism industry took center stage on Thursday as Visit SLO CAL hosted its 2025 summit at the Embassy Suites in San Luis Obispo.

More than 250 people were in attendance, including tourism leaders, partners, lodging investors, and stakeholders from across the region.

Participants sat in on several presentations by Visit SLO CAL that highlighted the changing trends of the tourism industry on the Central Coast.

Organizers say this year's theme was "Flourishing: Today & Tomorrow," which explored how local organizations and the community can thrive through collaboration.

"We work with all of our partners throughout the region in every city and the county to really make sure that we're building something together, that both is meaningful to the residents and it is positive for the resident quality of life, and is meaningful to our visitors who are coming to experience what we have to offer," Cathy Cartier, the president and CEO of Visit SLO CAL, said.

The summit ended with a networking reception and a pop-up market featuring several local wineries and businesses.