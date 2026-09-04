Volunteer arborists advance plan to relocate 100-year-old oak tree in SLO

Volunteer arborists in San Luis Obispo are moving forward with efforts to relocate a more than 100-year-old oak tree at the corner of Nipomo and Monterey streets.

Related: Arborists work to save century-old oak tree slated for removal in San Luis Obispo

The City on Friday provided an update on the tree at the site, which will eventually be home to the new SLO Rep Theatre.

The San Luis Obispo City Council approved the tree's removal earlier this year, prompting community pushback. Now, the City is partnering with expert arborists in an attempt to relocate the tree, likely to the lawn at Mission Plaza.

City officials say the tree is currently stable following deep soak irrigation and root pruning performed last month.

Volunteer arborists on Friday were expected to oversee pruning of the tree’s canopy “to reduce the overall size and take some of the weight off the tree as it continues to grow new roots.”

The canopy pruning is also reportedly helpful prior to the start of the rainy season “to prevent susceptibility to pathogens.”

One of the volunteer arborists has cautioned that while there have been similar successful relocations, the same outcome is not guaranteed in this case.

The City expects to release additional updates in about two weeks.