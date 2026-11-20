SLO Grassroots is preparing to host its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and organizers are asking for volunteers and donations to help make the event possible.

The free dinner will be at the SLO Elks Lodge, located at 222 Elks Lane in San Luis Obispo, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The dinner is open to everyone, with more than 2,000 guests expected to attend.

Organizers are seeking monetary donations and nonperishable food items to help provide meals for those attending. Volunteers are also needed over three days leading up to and including the event.

On Monday, Nov. 23, volunteers can help with food preparation from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, volunteers are needed for setup and food preparation from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, volunteers can assist with cooking, serving meals, greeting guests and cleanup from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

If you are interested in donating or learning more can visit SLO Grassroots' donation page.