Warm Labor Day weekend temperatures trigger Heat Advisory across Central Coast

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory across the Central Coast amid high temperatures this Labor Day weekend.

The advisory is in effect in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties until 6 p.m. on Sunday, with NWS officials warning that it may need to be extended through Wednesday.

The agency reports that there is a high risk of heat illness for sensitive populations, including the very young, the very old, those without air conditioning, and people who are active outdoors.

NWS officials advise that Central Coast residents limit strenuous outdoor activities to the early morning hours and stay in air-conditioned spaces during the heat of the day.

In light of Sunday's Heat Advisory, the Cooling Center at 40 Prado Homeless Services Center in San Luis Obispo is opening its doors to community members.

Officials say guests are welcome at 40 Prado Road between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Guests must be in good standing with CAPSLO: 40 Prado Homeless Services Center and be willing to review a simple screening assessment to access services if they are not enrolled.

Secure kennels are provided for pets and emotional support animals with rabies vaccinations.

Registered Service Animals are allowed in the Cooling Center and must be vaccinated.

Smoking is permitted in the designated smoking area.

Officials say guests will be provided a cool place to rest and access to the day center services, which include showers, hygiene items, and laundry.

Guests can also join for breakfast and lunch services at no cost.

The Cooling Center closes at 6 p.m.