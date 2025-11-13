Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warming Center open during Central Coast storm

The Warming Center at 40 Prado Road in San Luis Obispo will be open Thursday through Friday night, offering a safe and warm space for those in need during the storm.

According to CAPSLO, the center opens when temperatures drop to 38 degrees or below or when there’s at least a 50% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Transportation is available from Morro Bay Park at 6:15 p.m. and the South Bay Community Center in Los Osos at 6 p.m.

Guest check-in runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., with space for up to 40 people. Guests will receive a hot meal, shower, clean clothing, and a safe place to sleep. The center closes each morning at 8 a.m.

For updates on Warming Center activations you can call 211, or text “SLOCountyWarm” to 211211.

