Warming Center open during Central Coast storm

The Warming Center at 40 Prado Road in San Luis Obispo will be open Thursday through Friday night, offering a safe and warm space for those in need during the storm.

According to CAPSLO, the center opens when temperatures drop to 38 degrees or below or when there’s at least a 50% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Transportation is available from Morro Bay Park at 6:15 p.m. and the South Bay Community Center in Los Osos at 6 p.m.

Guest check-in runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., with space for up to 40 people. Guests will receive a hot meal, shower, clean clothing, and a safe place to sleep. The center closes each morning at 8 a.m.

For updates on Warming Center activations you can call 211, or text “SLOCountyWarm” to 211211.