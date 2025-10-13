Warming centers open during storm

The Warming Center at 40 Prado in San Luis Obispo is open Monday and Tuesday night for people in need of shelter.

The center operates when temperatures drop to 38°F or lower, or if there's at least a 50% chance of rain.

Check-in is available from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with space for up to 40 people, based on staff and volunteer availability.

The center offers a safe, warm space for the night, along with clean clothing, a hot shower, and meals.

People staying at the center may also use the secure pet kennels for vaccinated pets and emotional support animals.

For updates on future openings, text "SLOCountyWarm" to 211211.

The Warming Center is supported by the City and County of San Luis Obispo.

The 5CHC Warming Center at 1023 East Grand Avenue in Arroyo Grande is open on Monday night.

Check-in is between 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.