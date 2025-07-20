Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Emergency responders rescue mountain biker using UTV and E-bikes

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
Emergency responders rescued a mountain biker on Madonna Mountain Saturday afternoon after the biker fell, according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Officials say the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department utilized its Utility Terrain Vehicle and electric bikes to reach the patient and transport them to a ground ambulance.

The agency posted a video of the rescue on X at 4:31 p.m.

There's no word yet on the patient's condition.

