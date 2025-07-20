WATCH: Emergency responders rescue mountain biker using UTV and E-bikes

Emergency responders rescued a mountain biker on Madonna Mountain Saturday afternoon after the biker fell, according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Officials say the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department utilized its Utility Terrain Vehicle and electric bikes to reach the patient and transport them to a ground ambulance.

The agency posted a video of the rescue on X at 4:31 p.m.

Medical Rescue: SLO City Fire and San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a medical rescue for a single patient mountain bike fall on Madonna Mountain. SLO City utilized their UTV and E Bikes to make patient contact and transport the patient to San Luis Ambulance. pic.twitter.com/vG7OuWaTYU — San Luis Obispo County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 19, 2025

There's no word yet on the patient's condition.