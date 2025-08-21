No AC? Here are some tips for keeping your house cool in the heat

With temperatures on the rise, it can be hard to avoid the heat. Especially when in parts of San Luis Obispo County, air conditioning can be hard to come by.

"In the majority of North County, folks have air conditioning. When we get into the southern part of the county, a lot don't for obvious reasons that we don't normally experience temperatures in the 90s or hundreds for a long period of time," said Scott Jalbert, San Luis Obispo County Director of the Office of Emergency Services.

That's why people along the coast of San Luis Obispo County say they have to get creative when it comes to keeping their homes cool.

"It gets warm. I closed all my windows this morning and my blinds to hopefully keep it as cool as possible," said Morro Bay resident Claire Townsley.

"I have fans, and I just run those constantly," said Morro Bay resident Julien Putnam.

"First thing in the morning, as early as possible, is opening up the windows and the screens to try to let that cool air into your house," Jalbert said. "Try to develop a cross breeze, if it is possible. And as the sun comes up, close the windows and even the shades when the sun comes directly into the windows. Utilization of fans really helps, especially if you get a couple fans throughout the house to circulate the air."

And if cooling your whole house without an air conditioner seems like too great of a task, he adds that you can take some personal measures too.

"Taking cold showers is really helpful. And wearing loose clothing," said Jalbert.

Other ideas include:

