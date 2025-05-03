'We are seeing bipartisan support.' Assemblymember Addis updates progress of TK funding bill

State Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D-30th District) held a press conference Friday morning at Pacheco Elementary School in San Luis Obispo to update the public on her bill, AB 1391.

AB 1391 aims to secure funding for all transitional kindergarten (TK) programs across the state, including Basic Aid Districts like the San Luis Coastal Unified School District.

Back in January, TK was on the chopping block for San Luis Coastal due to the district's budget deficit.

On Friday, Addis announced that AB 1391 had passed 8-0 in the Assembly's Education Committee in Sacramento.

"There were no 'no' votes. We had Republicans and Democrats both supporting a bill at a time when we've had historic division. We are seeing bipartisan support because it's an important issue for all of California's children and families," Addis said.

Now, the bill will move on to a hearing in Appropriations before moving onto the Assembly Floor.

WATCH: "If you're going to call it universal TK, then you should fund it universally," school district superintendent says

A local effort is underway to get state funding for transitional kindergarten

Other speakers at Friday's press conference included SLCUSD Superintendent Eric Prater. He, along with two TK teachers, a TK parent, and others, shared how important they feel TK is and thanked Addis for her support.