Welcome Home Village project looks for volunteers to help with finishing touches

San Luis Obispo's "Welcome Home Village" homeless housing project is making progress. According to officials, 45 housing units have already been delivered to the site at the corner of Bishop and Johnson. Residents may begin to move in by May.

Every unit, office, and outdoor space will be fully furnished thanks to a partnership with Living Spaces. However, the project needs community volunteers to help assemble the furniture.

Anyone looking to get involved can contact the San Luis Obispo County Homeless Services Division for more information.