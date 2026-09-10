Welcome Home Village welcomes first residents from Bob Jones Trail encampments

More than a dozen people who had been living along the Bob Jones Bike Trail have begun moving into Welcome Home Village, a new supportive housing community in San Luis Obispo.

The project, located on the County Health Agency Campus on Bishop Avenue, includes 40 permanent supportive housing units and 14 interim supportive housing units. Operated by Good Samaritan Shelter, the village provides case management and services aimed at helping residents achieve long-term housing stability.

Welcome Home Village is part of a years-long effort by San Luis Obispo County, the City of San Luis Obispo and community partners to address homelessness along the Bob Jones Trail corridor. The project is funded in part through a $13.4 million California Encampment Resolution Fund grant.

“This is what progress on homelessness looks like — giving people a real opportunity to move indoors and begin rebuilding their lives,” said San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors Chair Jimmy Paulding.

Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg said the move-in marks a significant milestone.

“We have talked for years about the need to approach homelessness with both compassion and accountability. Today, we are seeing that put into practice,” Ortiz-Legg said.

Priority placement is being given to people living in and around the Bob Jones Bike Trail corridor, according to San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica Stewart.

“Outreach teams have worked with potential residents in advance of their move, connecting them with case managers and services and helping prepare them for the transition into supportive housing,” Stewart said.

County officials said outreach and encampment-resolution efforts along the Bob Jones Trail will continue as additional residents move into the village.