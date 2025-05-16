Whooping cough cases on the rise in San Luis Obispo County

Reports of whooping cough were lower than usual over the last few years, but now cases are back to pre-pandemic levels.

"[In] 2024, we had 18 confirmed cases within SLO, and we've just started with 2025 and we've already had 11 confirmed cases and pertussis is usually transmitted in summer or early fall,” said Brandi Lykes, San Luis Obispo County Community Health Nurse.

Cases of whooping cough, medically known as pertussis, are on the rise in San Luis Obispo County.

"The first stage, it's going to look like a regular cold [or] flu. You're not going to know if it's pertussis or whooping cough versus any other influenza or other strain of RSV,” Lykes said. “What happens is in the second part of the symptoms with whooping cough... they (most likely children) start having a cough that's really strong and making that sound like they're not able to catch their breath."

Lykes said when her daughter had whooping cough as a child, it was a major challenge.

"She had to have an inhaler for a good year afterwards. Any time with exercise induced asthma," she shared.

Local preschool educator Cherokee Trent shared the struggles of keeping children in her classroom healthy since they are a vulnerable age group when it comes to disease.

"Constant reminders, like, you got to catch your cough, which just means to put their cough in their elbow. That way, they're not spreading their germs. But children obviously are still learning that," she said.

Lykes says anyone can get whooping cough, but infants and pregnant women are the most vulnerable. If you’re pregnant, vaccinations are encouraged.

"And that will help the baby be able to have some protection until they're first able to get their first dose, which is at two months," Lykes said.

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent whooping cough is through vaccination.

If you're uncertain of your last vaccination, you can call San Luis Obispo County Public Health to check.