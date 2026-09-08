Why San Luis Obispo mail takes a detour through Santa Barbara before delivery

Mail sent from San Luis Obispo — even if it is only intended to travel across town — no longer goes from where the mail is picked up in San Luis Obispo through the local post office directly to its destination in the city. Instead, it is first loaded onto a U.S. Postal Service truck and driven to a central processing facility in the Santa Barbara area before it is delivered.

Postal workers in San Luis Obispo tell KSBY Community Reporter Jessica Roe that the practice has been in place for well more than a year and is tied to the growth of USPS Informed Delivery, a free service that allows customers to digitally preview incoming letter-size mail and manage package deliveries.

USPS USPS Informed Delivery provides those who sign up for the free service with a scanned image of each piece of mail that is arriving that day, and details on any parcels arriving, as well.

The exact location of the USPS Santa Barbara Mail Processing and Distribution Center is at 400 Storke Rd. in Goleta, where a machine uses specialized cameras to photograph envelopes as they move through the system.

KSBY USPS Santa Barbara Mail Processing and Distribution Center is located at 400 Storke Road, Goleta, CA 93199.

Those images are then uploaded and sent to customers who have signed up for Informed Delivery. The emails arrive the same day letters or parcels are ready to be delivered by a carrier. Postage is also physically canceled with an imprint at the Santa Barbara location.

USPS The USPS high-speed camera system scans typed - and even hand-written addresses - and converts it digitally into the system.

More than 1 in 10 eligible U.S. households use Informed Delivery, according to USPS.

San Luis Obispo resident Lorinda Lynn tells KSBY the service has been valuable for her.

"I enjoy Informed Delivery because I can watch my products as they're getting off to my customers, and then I can be sure when they get delivered, and I can follow up every step of the way that they're getting there," Lynn said.

Lynn also uses the service to track items arriving at her own address.

"I watch it from the things that come to me as well, which is very helpful," Lynn said.

USPS USPS Mail is sorted though a series of conveyer belts and scanners

USPS launched a dedicated Informed Delivery mobile app in October 2025, expanding access beyond email and the web. The app includes push notifications for incoming mail and packages, optional biometric login, enhanced package-tracking capabilities, and the ability to view and manage incoming mail from a mobile device. It is available for download on the Apple App and Google Play stores.

For customers looking to manage postage costs, buying Forever Stamps in advance may help. Earlier this year, Forever Stamps were 78 cents each, but increased to 82 cents in July.

KSBY KSBY Reporter Jessica Roe has a page of Forever stamps which were 78 cents per stamp until a little more than a month ago, when the price rose to 82 cents a stamp in July of 2026.

The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment that serves more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.

If you have a story idea you would like to send to Jessica Roe, you can reach her directly via email at jessica.roe@ksby.com.

