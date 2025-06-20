Wilshire Health and Community Services closing its doors after more than 40 years in San Luis Obispo

After 40 years here on the Central Coast, Wilshire Health and Community Services is closing its doors at the end of the month.

"This is devastating," said SLO County Hospice Center Executive Director Shannon McOuat.

In a press release, Wilshire CEO and President Tricia Smith said, “We are incredibly proud of the care we’ve delivered to thousands of individuals and families, and we are deeply grateful to our staff, volunteers, donors, and community partners who helped fulfill our mission.”

However, the closure will result in the loss of many community services that helped the aging demographic, with nearly a quarter of the San Luis Obispo County population being 65 or older.

“Everybody's aging and they need care providers to provide for them," said Ranelle Baldwin, CEO and Founder of Dignified Hope Care. "So to have that number dwindling here locally is going to have a huge impact.”

A volunteer driver for Wilshire since January of 2024 told KSBY that she joined the organization to help people in Arroyo Grande get to and from the places they need to be. She said in an e-mail that “getting a free ride from Wilshire leaves money in a tight budget available for food, housing, medications - you name it!" She went on to say that “the need is great” for the services Wilshire provides.

In the press release, Wilshire’s Vice President of Business Development, Mark Wilson, explained that the reason for the closure was that “a significant decline in reimbursement rates combined with rising operational costs has made it increasingly difficult for nonprofit providers like Wilshire to continue delivering high-quality care while remaining financially viable.”

Dignified Hope Care offers similar services to seniors in the area. Baldwin explained that the reasons why Wilshire is closing its doors are the reasons other service providers are struggling.

“We are all affected by the fact that we don't have the staff that's needed to provide for the community that we serve," Baldwin said.

The closure will impact service providers and seniors in need of services.

“If you have dwindling numbers of staff and you have dwindling numbers of providers, then that's when we see the hugest disparity,” she added.

In the press release, Wilson said, “Wilshire leadership is working in coordination with partner agencies and local healthcare providers to ensure patients and clients experience a smooth transition of care...Staff are being supported throughout the process."

Their final day is June 30.