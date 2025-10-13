Wine & giving: “Sip for Smiles” event raises funds for kids’ oral health

Tolosa Children’s Dental Center hosted its “Sip for Smiles” fundraiser at Filipponi Ranch Winery in San Luis Obispo. Guests enjoyed local wine, gourmet snacks, live music, and a silent auction, all in support of children’s oral health.

Kathryn Addbate, the development assistant at the dental center, discussed why she believes today's event was important. “It's just, you know, a great way for people to realize how important dentistry is, especially for kids in the area, who are underserved and, are just in need of dental work that they aren't necessarily able to get elsewhere. So, yeah, we're just super grateful,” said Abbate.

Proceeds from the event will help expand access to dental care for kids and fund the purchase of essential dental equipment.