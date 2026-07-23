Woman arrested after family disturbance in San Luis Obispo

A San Luis Obispo woman is facing felony charges after allegedly assaulting her elderly mother and a juvenile during a family disturbance on Wednesday, July 22.

Around 12:35 a.m., officers with the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Palm Street for a reported family disturbance involving an elderly victim.

Officers learned an adult female had allegedly assaulted her elderly mother and a juvenile during an altercation inside the residence.

Fearing further violence, the juvenile ran from the house. The adult female allegedly locked herself in a bathroom and remained there until officers arrived.

Officers entered the residence and located the suspect, identified as Aubrie Hilstein, inside a bedroom. Hilstein was taken into custody.

The victim was evaluated and treated for her injuries at the scene.

Hilstein was arrested and booked into jail for felony battery, felony elder abuse and misdemeanor child abuse charges.