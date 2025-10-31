Woman arrested after police report finding drugs, stolen IDs in SLO hotel room

A woman from Santa Ana is behind bars in San Luis Obispo County after police say they found drugs and stolen IDs in her hotel room.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, officers were called to the Embassy Suites on October 21 for a report that suspicious items had been found in one of the rooms.

Police say they found a large quantity of methamphetamine, plus several checks, credit cards and identification cards believed to be stolen from multiple victims.

The suspect, identified as Jeamy Beatriz Melendez, 36, was taken into custody the next day in Arroyo Grande. Police say she gave officers false information about her identity and had a large amount of meth, PCP, cash, and ID cards that did not belong to her.

Melendez was arrested on suspicion of possession and transportation of narcotics for sales, identity theft, false impersonation, check fraud, and theft of credit cards.

As of Friday, Oct. 31, she remained in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $200,000.