Woman pleads guilty in fatal DUI hit-and-run that killed SLO cyclist

A San Luis Obispo woman has pleaded guilty in connection with a 2024 drunk-driving hit-and-run crash that killed an 86-year-old cyclist, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Vanessa Rose Noblitt, 45, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.15% causing great bodily injury or death, and hit-and-run.

Prosecutors said Noblitt was driving south on South Higuera Street around noon on July 23, 2024, when she drifted into a bike lane and struck cyclist Saul Goldberg. Goldberg and fellow cyclist Martin Suits, 72, were riding in the bike lane when the collision occurred. Suits was also injured. Goldberg died several days later from his injuries.

Authorities said Noblitt was arrested after later crashing into a parked vehicle at a nearby mobile home park. Investigators determined her blood alcohol level was 0.31%.

As part of the plea, Noblitt admitted the victim was particularly vulnerable. Prosecutors said the plea agreement was reached after consultation with Goldberg’s family and Suits.

Noblitt is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 13. She faces the maximum sentence allowed under the plea agreement: 9 years and 8 months in state prison.