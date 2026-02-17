Woman's death in San Luis Obispo being investigated as possible homicide

The death of a local homeless woman whose body was discovered last week in San Luis Obispo is being investigated as a possible homicide, according to police.

San Luis Obispo police say the investigation began after the department was notified Thursday about a body in a homeless encampment behind the Chevron gas station at Calle Joaquin and Los Osos Valley Road and near San Luis Obispo Creek.

Police say the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition. Using fingerprint analysis, they were able to identify the person as Veronica Beatrice Baro.

WATCH: Police consider San Luis Obispo death "suspicious"

While the 50-year-old's death is being considered suspicious, police say the cause is pending autopsy results.

Police say detectives are working with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and coroner’s office on the investigation.

Anyone with information that may help authorities is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Evan Stradley at (805) 594-8068. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.