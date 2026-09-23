Women’s Legacy Fund luncheon highlights women’s health, awards record grants

Community leaders gathered Wednesday at Greengate Ranch in San Luis Obispo for the Women’s Legacy Fund’s annual luncheon, an event focused this year on women’s health and access to care.

Local nonprofit leaders participated in discussions about challenges facing women across the Central Coast and ways to improve access to resources and services.

Christine Dawson, CEO of The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, said the event demonstrates the power of collaboration around a shared mission.

“It is so wonderful to have the many come together around a common cause and it's truly collective impact," Dawson said.

Organizers also celebrated a record $125,000 in grants awarded to six local nonprofits.

Funds raised during Wednesday’s luncheon will support next year’s grant program, organizers said.