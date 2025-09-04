Woods Humane Society announces annual calendar contest

Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo County has announced its annual Pets of the Year Calendar contest. You can submit entries for free until September 30.

The animal shelter will reveal the calendar and contest winners at the Woods Humane Society Wiggle Waggle Fall festival on October 25 and it will be available for purchase. The top ten fundraisers will be featured in the 2026 pet-themed calendar. They will also receive 4 copies of the calendar and be featured on a social media, website, and email post.

If you want to nominate your pet visit woodshumanesociety.org and create a page to upload a photo of your pet.

Every contest participant who raises $25 or more will receive a printed calendar and have their pet featured on a collage page inside it.

“After enjoying these pet photos and stories on our wall calendar each month for the past two years, we can’t wait to see all of the beautiful nominations celebrating the human-animal bond that come in during this fun contest,” said Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux. “Not only is this such a great chance to honor a beloved family pet, but it is also a unique way to help homeless pets who are still looking for a family. Every vote cast by donating to pets’ pages makes a difference for dogs and cats in need at Woods Humane Society.”