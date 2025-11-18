Woods Humane Society announces donation match challenge

If you donate to Woods Humane Society over the next couple of weeks, your money will be doubled.

The shelter announced Tuesday that the John and Frank Sparacio Charitable Foundation will match monetary donations up to $15,000 from Nov. 18 through Giving Tuesday on Dec. 2.

Woods Humane Society CEO Emily L’Heureux says it costs an average of $800 to take care of a single animal from intake to adoption, but pets with special needs can cost much more.

“We are so grateful for the support of The John and Frank Sparacio Charitable Foundation for this incredible opportunity,” L’Heureux said in a press release. “Giving Tuesday kicks off our most crucial season of fundraising for the animals in our care. For those who wish to make a difference for pets, now is the best time to give, when gifts will go twice as far for dogs and cats in need.”

Woods cares for about 3,000 animals each year and also provides low-cost spay and neuter services, holds regular vaccination and microchip clinics, runs a Pet Pantry program, and hosts youth programs and dog training classes.

Donations can be made in person at Woods’ two San Luis Obispo County locations, by mail, or online at WoodsHumane.org.

Locations:

