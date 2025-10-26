Woods Humane Society hosts annual Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival

Woods Humane Society kicked off its annual Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival today in San Luis Obispo.

Families and their leashed dogs enjoyed a canine carnival featuring a dog costume contest, a stuffed animal pull, photos with "Santa Paws," and a full pet fair with over 40 local vendors and food trucks.

I was at the festival to judge the pet costume contest for the fourth year in a row.

Emily L'Heureux is the CEO of Woods Humane Society and shares with us, "You know, there is nothing like that unconditional love and the bond that you have when you've rescued a pet. We always say at Woods that they give us so much more than we could ever give them. So this is just a great way to honor that bond, that friendship. Really just one of those most special relationships in your life," L'Heureux said.

Emily L'Heureux is the CEO of Woods Humane Society.

In celebration of the event, the local animal shelter is offering half-off adoption fees. The promotion will end tomorrow.