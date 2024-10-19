Woods Humane Society hosts Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival

Woods Humane Society welcomes the autumn season with its biggest local pet celebration of the year.



Woods Humane Society invites community members and their pets to attend the Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, to enjoy activities such as children’s and pets’ costumes contests, carnival activities for canines, face painting, trick-or-treat training challenges and more.



The fall-themed pet party at Woods' San Luis Obispo facility will feature vendors for pets and owners alike, such as Paradise Shaved Ice, Buzzle Bee Face Painting, A Dogs Life Scarf, Gentle Touch Dog Training, Paws in Poppies, and more. The event will also feature photo opportunities with Santa Paws and in the Woods Pup-kin Patch.

Additionally, SLO County Animal Services and Woods Humane Society will be offering dog and cat adoptions for half off during the festival.



“With nearly 3,000 Woods pets finding loving homes in this community each year, we have so much to celebrate with our friends and supporters, and can think of no better way to thank them than by hosting the biggest pet party on the Central Coast,” says Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux.



The free event takes place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and free public parking will be available at the lot on Oklahoma Avenue as well as other designated areas. For more information on the event, you can visit the Woods Humane Website at www.WoodsHumane.org/FallFestival.