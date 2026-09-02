Woods Humane Society launches fourth annual Pet of the Year Calendar Contest

The Woods Humane Society is hosting its fourth annual Pet of the Year Calendar Contest to help raise money for homeless pets.

Pet owners who want to participate can enter the contest for free from Sept. 1 through Sept. 20.

To enter, participants will create a page for their pet on the Woods website, upload a photo, and ask friends to vote by donating to their contest page throughout the month.

At the end of the month, the 10 pages that raise the most money will be featured in the Woods 2027 pet-themed print calendar. Winners will also receive four printed calendars and be featured in a social media post, email, and website post for the event.

All contestants who raise at least $25 on their page will win a calendar and will have their pet photo included on the calendar’s collage page.

The 2027 calendar will be unveiled alongside the winners during the Woods Humane Society Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival on October 24.

“The Pets of the Year calendar contest highlights our community’s enthusiasm and adoration for its furry family members, and we can’t wait to see this year’s nominations,” says Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux. “This fun, community contest is also a unique way to help homeless pets at Woods.”

To learn more about the contest or create a pet profile page, click here.