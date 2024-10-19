Woods Humane Society offering adoption discount through October 27

If you’re looking to adopt a dog or cat, Woods Humane Society is offering a discount this month.

Seventy-two dogs and cats of all ages are currently up for adoption at the Woods Humane Society’s two locations in San Luis Obispo County. The shelter’s CEO says October has been a slower month for adoptions.

“We are seeing more requests for support this year than last year. Our waitlist for owner surrenders is longer and our transport partners are reaching out more frequently which is why we want to free up kennel space to be able to fill up once again,” said Emily L’Heureux, Woods Humane Society CEO.

Adoptions are half off through October 27 at Woods’ San Luis Obispo and North County locations.

With that discount, adoption fees can be as low as $32.50 up to $100.

For more information on the shelter, click here.