Woods Humane Society offers half-off adoptions ahead of Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival

Woods Humane Society will offer half-off adoption fees for all pets during a special 10-day adoption event beginning Oct. 16.

The promotion, sponsored by Subaru of San Luis Obispo, runs from Oct. 16 through Oct. 25 and serves as an early kickoff to the organization's annual Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival.

"Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival is the ultimate pet celebration on the Central Coast," Woods Humane Society CEO Emily L'Heureux said. "We can't think of a better way to spread the joy of Wiggle Waggle than to help remove barriers to adoption so that more dogs and cats can find loving homes in time to join in the fun."

During the adoption event, regular adoption fees will be reduced by 50%.

Current adoption fees range from $65 for senior cats to $200 for puppies younger than 5 months old.

The Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival will be held Oct. 24 from noon to 3 p.m. at Woods Humane Society's San Luis Obispo campus, located at 875 Oklahoma Ave.

L'Heureux said the organization expects more than 900 people and more than 200 dogs to attend the event.

The festival will feature dog costume contests, a stuffed animal pull, a dog agility course, a new lure course and photos with Santa Paws.

More than 30 local vendors will participate in the event's pet fair. Food will also be available from Old San Luis BBQ Taco Truck, Yabba Dabba Dogs, Woodstock's Pizza and Paradise Shaved Ice.

Woods Humane Society operates adoption centers in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero. Both locations are open daily from noon to 5 p.m., with adoption hours from noon to 4 p.m.