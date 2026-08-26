Woods Humane Society waives adoption fees in Dolly Parton's memory

In honor of the late Dolly Parton, Woods Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for all dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens on Wednesday, August 26, at both locations.

Parton was an animal lover and advocated for many pet rescue organizations.

At the Woods locations in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero, there are currently 85 animals available for adoption. Adoption fees typically range from $65 to $200, but will be free all day on Wednesday.

All pets go to their new homes spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, and treated for parasites. San Luis Obispo County license fees are $32 for an adult dog.

For more information about Woods Humane Society and to see the animals available for adoption, click here.